ARCADE — An upcoming set of train excursions will benefit the Charlotte House comfort care home.
The Arcade & Attica trips will proceed from the Arcade depot to the end of the line in North Java. They will last 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 and 26.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Periods of rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 9:50 am
ARCADE — An upcoming set of train excursions will benefit the Charlotte House comfort care home.
The Arcade & Attica trips will proceed from the Arcade depot to the end of the line in North Java. They will last 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 and 26.
Participants will also tour Kibler’s Sugar Shanty, followed by a pancake brunch at Curriers Station on the return.
Cost is $48 for adults; $20 for children 5 to 13 years old; and free to children 4 years old and younger.
Check www.aarailroad.com for tickets and more information.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1