PERRY —The Arts Council for Wyoming County’s popular Twin Piano Concert is set to return July 28.
Lee Wright and Dane Noble-Rosema are set to perform music including feature selections from Mussorgsy’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” and Darius Michaud’s rollicking “Scaramouche”.
Limited but lovely beverage offerings during the concert, organizers said in a news release.
Wright is a teacher, conductor, organist, and ensemble singer. He regularly serves as conductor regionally and nationally for all-county, area all-state, and festival choirs.
Since 2004, he has served as Director of Music Ministry at Downtown Presbyterian Church in Rochester. He oversees a diverse ministry, including the Downtown Arts Link Concert Series and events for the Downtown Center.
Wright founded First Inversion in the fall of 2014. Driven by his deep commitment to community, First Inversion brings together professional and avocational singers from Greater Rochester with the goal of true personal and musical growth through a focus on selfless and fearless musical expression.
Wright regularly sings with the professional chamber choirs Sounding Light and Voices. He recently guest conducted the Catskill Symphony Orchestra and served as Director of Choral Activities from 2016-2018 at Hartwick College in Oneonta.
Noble-Rosema hails from South Africa. He completed a diploma in Practical Piano in 1999 through the Associated Board of the Royal School of Music.
He studied composition as a Piano Principal at Berklee College of Music in Boston in 2000, and in 2004 he moved to Rochester, where he has been heavily involved in musical theater, church music, NYSSMA, and other festivals.
Noble-Rosema started a career at sea in 2014, working as Musical Director for luxury Cruise Lines while also headlining his classically inspired solo piano shows.
Wright and Noble-Rosema have been friends for almost 20 years and have worked together in various musical contexts. Organizer’s said they’re delighted to make their debut as a duo piano team in rural Wyoming County.
The concert will start 7 p.m. at the ACWC gallery on 31 South Main St.
Tickets purchased or RSVP’d by July 27 are $20 for the general public and $18 ACWC members. Tickets purchased on the day of the event or at the door are $25 with no membership discount.
Purchase may also be done in person at the gallery or by calling the ACWC at (585) 237-3517.