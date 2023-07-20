Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.