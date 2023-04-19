UMMC receives Magnet recognition

Daily News File Photograph The main entrance of United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.

BATAVIA – Rochester Regional Health‘s United Memorial Medical Center achieved Magnet recognition in March, a reflection of its nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care.

The Magnet Recognition Program from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest nurses credentialing organization in the world, distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

