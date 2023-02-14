As we approach one of the most romantic holidays of the year you might be planning the perfect way to pop the question to your special someone or simply desire a romantic date night.
While setting the scene, try to remember your partners favorite things to do and drum up an idea you think will make her (or him) smile – or cry (tears of joy) – when you ask the special question.
Here are some of the most romantic places in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
Choose your vantage point
Though you may have to hold off until the weather warms up indulge in a hot air balloon ride that offers stunning aerial views. Depending on which company you choose, such as Liberty Balloon Co. or Genesee Falls Balloon that may change the location of your launch.
Choose what will work best for you and your sweetheart. Liberty Balloons offers year-round balloon rides over the Letchworth Park Gorge. Rides are weather dependent so book early.
Letchworth State Park
Letchworth State Park in Livingston and Wyoming creates the ultimate romance package between its historical presence, picturesque views and stunning waterfalls.
Take a hike through the park together and choose a location that speaks to your heart.
Choose what season fits your personalities best and prepare for an enchanted day.
Farm friendly
The GLOW region has miles of farmland and rolling hills throughout the countryside.
If you’re a landowner, or if you know someone who owns land, keep it basic with a blanket under the stars, play Frank Foster’s “Red Bird” on the radio and pair the evening with your favorite adult beverages.
Hike the trails together
Beaver Meadow Nature Center, 1610 Welch Rd,, North Java, trails are open to members, daily from dawn to dusk. Whether you enjoy bird watching together or exploring the trails at Ghost Pond, being alone together among nature provides an opportunity to create a memorable, romantic moment for the two of you. Pack some hot cocoa or champagne to celebrate. For more information, call (585) 457-3228 or email info@buffaloaudubon.org.
Ride the rails
Enjoy a ride together on the Arcade & Attica Railroad, 278 Main St., Arcade, departing from Arcade, which is one of the last operating diesel train excursions in Western New York! Embrace the historical value that stems from rails laid in the 1880s as you set the stage to propose. Whether you choose a romantic setting such as Wine on the Rails or get creative as you take part in a Murder Mystery, a ride on the rails is a unique way kick-off your future together. For more information, visit aarailroad.com.
Beautiful Backdrop
Stony Brook Park on state Route 36 in Dansville, Steuben County, offers a stunning backdrop for your photographer to snap some beautiful photos during a quiet proposal near the waterfall.
Take a small hike on one of the three one-mile trails. The Gorge Trail begins at the stream-fed pool and passes by three major waterfalls. Pack a picnic for two and take in the sights.
Another beautiful backdrop is offered by Holley Canal Falls, 1 Holley Falls Park Rd., which allows you to enjoy a picnic while taking in the picturesque views. Sometimes just called Holley Falls, it is actually a man-made waterfall that is part of the Erie Canal. When the canal was widened in the early 20th century, a water overflow outlet was created in Holley. Today, that water plunges off a 35-foot sandstone cliff into the east branch of Sandy Creek. The falls in Holley’s Canal Park is visible from the road and parking area at the end of Frisbee Terrace. Parking is also available in the lot off of East Avenue near Perry Street where you can walk from Canal Park south to the glen.
Romance in the woods
River Spring Lodge, 1961A Church Rd,, Darien Center, is set in a wooded area next to a lake. The full-service boutique offers a full course dinner paired with a luxurious overnight stay. The cozy, comfortable atmosphere both indoor and outdoor provides an excellent choice for an intimate proposal. Cuddle up with a blanket and enjoy a night in together. For more information, visit riverspringlodge.com.
Propose in the wild
Hidden Valley Animal Adventure, 2887 Royce Rd,, Varysburg, will re-open May 6. Pop the question while driving through the Safari Park filled with wild animals. Get a glimpse of 350 animals including 35 different species. Travel the 2.2 miles in your car or take a ride on the safari bus, either way a day in the wild is an excellent memory to create with your future fiancé. For more information, visit hiddenvalleyadventure.com.
