CALEDONIA – More than 100 artworks from 28 members of the Genesee Valley Plein Air Painters are on view at The Village Gallery, 3119 Main St.
The Genesee Valley Plein Air Painters’ Spring Art Show and Sale runs through April 30 at the gallery. All of the plein air paintings in this show are for sale.
Plein air means on-site painting in the open air in natural light and is popular with artists and their patrons. Boats, barns, gardens, cityscapes, and waterscapes are all staple subjects that catch the eye of the plein air painter.
Members of the Genesee Valley Plein Air Painters captured at least 85% of each painting in this show on-site.
Painting mediums include oil, watercolor, soft pastel, acrylics, cold wax, and gouache.
The Genesee Valley Plein Air Painters Inc. is an association of outdoor artists that promotes and inspires quality plein air painting. Established in September 2005, the 67 artist members live in the surrounding counties of Rochester, the Finger Lakes, and Western and Central New York. From the membership, signature, and associate artists were invited to submit up to four paintings they chose to hang for this exhibit.
Gallery hours at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
