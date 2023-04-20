CALEDONIA – More than 100 artworks from 28 members of the Genesee Valley Plein Air Painters are on view at The Village Gallery, 3119 Main St.

The Genesee Valley Plein Air Painters’ Spring Art Show and Sale runs through April 30 at the gallery. All of the plein air paintings in this show are for sale.

