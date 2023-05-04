Village Gallery show highlights GC Village

CALEDONIA – The landscapes of Genesee County Village & Museum in Mumford has provided inspiration for a new exhibition opening Friday at The Village Gallery, 3119 Main St.
The exhibit, on view for the month of May, features the work of 25 invited artists who have painted throughout the year at Genesee Country Village & Museum. The artists have had access to the GCV&M to paint on location. Many of the artists prefer plein air painting and the work was done at the location while others may have done the work in their studio after visiting and making sketches or taking photos. The exhibit will have several paintings by each artist that may vary by season.
An opening reception is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. May 5.
After the opening, the show may be viewed through May 28 during regular gallery hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays.