WARSAW — A public hearing will be conducted Monday on whether to establish a village tree board.
The hearing will take place 8 p.m. in the fire hall at 40 East Buffalo St. The Village Board may vote on the proposal afterward.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 9:50 am
The tree board is an initiative inspired through Green Warsaw, an organization founded this year with the immediate purpose of creating a tree board to fund and manage replacement of trees.
The Village Tree Board would act as an advisory committee to the Village Board.
Trees are beneficial to the community, providing shade, as a sound and wind break, but also increasing property values and attractiveness, said Chair Lynn Saxton of Green Warsaw. Trees prevent soil erosion, help capture water runoff, cool urban heat islands and provide habitats for wildlife.
Disease and pests have contributed to the loss of many trees in the village over time, she said.
“Creation of a Village Tree Board will allow for a managed approach to replacement of missing trees with healthy, diverse saplings,” she said. “Once created, the Tree Board will take steps for Warsaw to become an Arbor Day Tree City. Our eventual goal is a Village beautified by healthy trees on every street.”
Green Warsaw has applied for an initial $1,000 grant to fund an Arbor Day celebration on April 28 At that time its members will plant the group’s first two trees in the Village Park.
Green Warsaw is thanking the Village of Perry Tree Board and member Dr. Daniel Zerbe, for the advice and aid given toward the Warsaw Tree Board’s establishment.
