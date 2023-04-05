metro creative connection During the early months of the pandemic, telehealth visits for care exploded. Three years later, we’re still figuring out what works and what doesn’t work.

Virtual or in person

(TNS) – When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the country in early 2020 and emptied doctors’ offices nationwide, telemedicine was suddenly thrust into the spotlight. Patients and their physicians turned to virtual visits by video or phone rather than risk meeting face-to-face.

