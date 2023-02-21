BATAVIA — A virtual history program has been set for Wednesday evening by Richmond Memorial Library.
“Meet Belle Greene” will take place 7 p.m. on Zoom. Art historian Dr. Daria Rose Foner will introduce Belle da Costa Greene (1879-1950), one of the most prominent librarians in American history.
Greene was hired as J. Pierpont Morgan’s personal librarian in 1905, eventually becoming the director of what was then known as the Pierpont Morgan Library. Born to Black parents, she spent her adult life passing as white.
Greene’s life is the inspiration for several fiction books, notably “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, organizers said.
Foner is an art historian and native New Yorker. She is currently a member of the Old Master Paintings department at Sotheby’s, New York.
Prior to joining Sotheby’s, she was the Research Associate to the Director at the Morgan Library & Museum. She completed her Ph.D. at Columbia University and is a Fulbright Award Recipient.
