GENESEO – In 2015 Geneseo resident Maxi Wachholder lost her 24 year-old son Justin to suicide. It was something that she says took her family and all of his friends by surprise.
“He was a wonderful student. He used to run and work out, he was not a person that you would have ever thought would have done that,” said Maxi.
To help honor and remember Justin, Maxi walked with his dog in the annual, “Out of the Darkness Walk.” that took place April 15 on the SUNY Geneseo Campus. Event organizers said the goal is to raise awareness about suicide and also help prevent it.
“I feel like it is a last resort for people who are struggling and have not been able to get the help that they need. We want to bring awareness to it, so that we can prevent it and help the people that need help,” said organizer Rianna Balz.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States, with nearly 46,000 people having taken their own lives in 2020. Additionally, the CDC estimates that 1.2 million people attempted suicide in 2020.
The annual “Out of the Darkness Campus Walk” this year was a collaboration between SUNY Geneseo, Sisters Making a Change, Livingston County and the Genesee Valley Health Partnership.
The Livingston County Suicide Prevention Task Force was formed in 2013 when Livingston County had the highest suicide rate in the nine-county Finger Lakes region – 15 per 100,000 residents, according to the state Department of Health – and a rate nearly twice that of the state, which at the time was 8 per 100,000 residents.
The county’s Task Force was charged with finding the root of the issue, increasing public awareness and encouraging people to seek treatment.
Currently, the rate is 13.2 per 100,000 people, according to 2019 data from the state Department of Health, the most recent available. Livingston County ranks fifth among the nine Finger Lakes counties.
The state suicide rate is 8.7 per 100,000 residents, according to 2019 data from the state Department of Health, the most recent available.
Lynne Mignemi, chairperson of the Livingston County Suicide Prevention Task Force,said help is available for people who need it. “There are so many resources available but we need to be brave enough to have those conversations and then we provide resource information to let people know that they are not alone.”
The Task Force has teamed up with local agencies including Noyes Mental Health and Wellness Services, CASA Mental Health Services and the Livingston County Department of Health. To get immediate help people can now call or text 9-8-8 directly.
In addition to walking Maxi said she goes to support groups and talks to people about her son Justin. For her it’s important let others know that is it okay to talk about your feelings.
“There was no drug history. He had wonderful friends and his friends are all here. I think guys that age, do not tend to express themselves the way we girls do,” said Maxi.
John Stickrod, one of Justin’s close friends, said he thinks about Justin every day. “It is important that we keep him alive with this,” said John, “and every time we do this, we get to share memories about Justin and how incredible he was.”
With each step John, Maxi and everyone else taking part in the walk are hoping that together they can help to save lives and prevent someone else from taking their own life.
“Anything that I can do to help another young person to prevent what happened to Justin, anything that I can do, I will,” said Maxi.
SUICIDE DEATHS IN THE FINGER LAKES
1. Wyoming County, 22.5.
2. Ontario County, 16.3.
3. Seneca County, 13.7.
4. Wayne County, 13.3.
5. Livingston County, 13.2.
6. Orleans County, 12.3.
7. Monroe County, 11.0.
8. Yates County, 9.4.
9. Genesee County, 8.7.
New York State: 8.7 per 100,000
New York City: 6.3.
New York (not including New York City): 10.4.
–––
SOURCE: New York State Department of Health.