GENESEO – In 2015 Geneseo resident Maxi Wachholder lost her 24 year-old son Justin to suicide. It was something that she says took her family and all of his friends by surprise.

“He was a wonderful student. He used to run and work out, he was not a person that you would have ever thought would have done that,” said Maxi.

