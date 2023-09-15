BATAVIA — Genesee and Wyoming County residents are invited to participate Saturday in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The event will take place Saturday at Centennial Park. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. with the opening ceremony and walk at 11 a.m.
“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Lynn Westcott, senior director of development at the WNY Chapter, in a news release. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today and take more steps toward treatments that will finally end this disease.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease ± a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
The funds raised ensure programs and services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association are free to all who need them. The money also funds research and advocacy efforts which have resulted in new treatments.
Vsit act.alz.org/GeneseeWyoming to register.