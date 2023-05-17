Warm weather activities for seniors
As we get closer to enjoying lasting warmer weather in Western New York it’s time to have some fun outdoors. When you head out this season, ask the senior citizens in your life to join you.
For senior citizens, maintaining an active lifestyle is important and helpful when balancing both physical and mental health. Staying active and engaging socially can be crucial to achieving longevity.
Try the following activities to help maintain an active lifestyle:
n Go on a Scavenger Hunt together. Look up local scavenger hunts that the whole family can take part in together or create your own. Scavenger hunts can be a stimulating activity for all participants. Items do not need to be hidden. Including a riddle can make the adventure more stimulating and get some creativity flowing. Challenge participants by including a Polaroid camera for proof of found items.
n Join a Senior Club that’s right for you. Spending time with like-minded individuals allows for creative conversation among peers. Conversations over coffee on the veranda have led to some of the greatest stories you’ll hear. You may meet people with similar interests or similar career choices. For those younger individuals looking to become more involved with a loved senior citizen, consider volunteering.
The following senior clubs can help create a comfortable atmosphere to create lasting friendships: Medina Senior Citizens, (585) 798-4544; Lyndonville Busy Buddies, (585) 739-2788; Albion Senior Citizens, which meets every Wednesday at noon at Albion Academy; and Holley Community Center, (585) 638-6395.
n Relax with some outdoor seasonal tunes. The Batavia Concert Band performs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in June, July, and August at Centennial Park in Batavia. The band also plays at Jackson Square and in local parades. Concerts are free and open to the public! Bring your own seating.
n Recreate the magic of outdoor films. If heading to the drive-in occurs too late in the evening, invest in a projector and watch an old favorite film by aiming your projector on your garage door or the side of your house for a more intimate setting. The nostalgia of watching films from your childhood and sharing memories through generations creates lasting memories for everyone to share. Pair your evening with some popcorn and some smores, and summer evenings with family members of all ages become nights to remember.
n Pack a picnic and see the sites with a visit to Letchworth State Park to explore trails and waterfalls, Arcade Park to enjoy a day of family activities or the Batavia Peace Garden while you make a stop for some goodies at Oliver’s Candies. Enjoy the outdoors together and throw a frisbee, catch some fly balls or fly a kite if space and the weather permits.
n Become a Birder! If you’re a Birder – it’s your season! Grab your binoculars and a group of bird enthusiasts and head out to Genesee County Park. There are two entrances to the park. One is at 5345 Raymond Road and the other is on East Bethany Center Road. If you enter the Main Entrance on Raymond Road, at any time, this is a great place to start exploring the beauty of birds this season. As soon as you pull in and park at the main entrance, there is a feeder in sight off to the right just past the Veterans’ Memorial.
“I feed the birds regularly there. That would be a great place to go!” said Hans Kunze, who is infatuated with birds and has studied them in their natural habitat(s) beginning at age 10.
In that same area there is a shelter with picnic tables where you can sit and watch the birds feeding as well as several other species that do not use the bird feeder. You can also sit and watch from your car, but you aren’t as likely to hear them as well.
“There are lots of birds that come to the feeders including Cardinals, Rose-breasted Grosbeaks, Blue Jays, Chickadees, Nuthatches and various Woodpeckers. This type of bird watching, for beginners, would be perfect. You don’t have to do much to see the birds -- just sit still and listen — and watch! They’ll come,” said Kunze.
If you’re an avid bird watcher, you may enjoy a guided bird walk tour (10-to-20 people per group) with Kunze either at Genesee County Park or at his home at 6340 LaGrange Road, Wyoming where an excellent variety of habitat attracts a very good variety of birds.
“You have to pay attention, listen for their call and then try to find them. Participants are likely to see and hear and identify many more birds than they would have seen by themselves,” said Kunze. “There are probably well over 40 kinds of birds here. I would encourage interested parties to get a group together and then arrange for a specific date — it’s more efficient that way and we have lots of fun enjoying the beauty of nature together as a group!”
For more information about guided bird walks, contact Kunze at (585) 813-2676. Keep an eye out for information about future guided bird walking tours often noted in Kunze’s column, which appears bi-weekly on Saturdays in the Daily News. Or text Kunze and ask when the next scheduled walk will be, often lasting about an hour and a half, and with limited walking required because there are so many birds to see without going very far!
n Consider a membership to your local YMCA and take advantage of senior programs including Walk With Ease, a program available at the GLOW YMCA. This is also an excellent gift idea for the seniors in your life.
According to GLOW YMCA, the Arthritis Foundation Walk With Ease Program is a six-week, evidence-based group exercise walking program appropriate for adults with, or without, arthritis. Studies by the Thurston Arthritis Research Center and the Institute on Aging of the University of North Carolina show that Walk With Ease:
— Reduces the pain and discomfort of arthritis;
— Increases balance, strength, and walking pace;
— Builds confidence in one’s ability to be physically active; and
— Improves overall health
The program is facilitated by certified instructors with training in group exercise and arthritis conditions and is conducted in small, supportive group settings. The only pre-requisite for program participants is the ability to be on one’s feet for at least 10 minutes without feeling increased pain. Walk With Ease does not require any equipment.
Walk With Ease is offered three times per week for 45 to 60 minutes for six weeks. During each class program participants will experience:
— A certified instructor with special training to promote education about successful physical activity for people with arthritis
— A pre-walk discussion about related topics on arthritis, exercise, or walking safely and comfortably, as well as motivational strategies and group sharing
— A series of warm-up exercises and stretches
— A 10 to 30-minute walk in a local community setting
— A cool-down
Classes are instructed by Diane Winters. Walks are held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. Walks leave from the Y. They are free for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call (585) 344-1664 to register.
nPlay some Pickleball. Pickleheads are closer than you think! If you’re a pickleball lover, consider playing at a location near you.
— The Batavia YMCA at 209 E. Main St., Batavia is a place to play pickleball. There are two indoor courts. The lines are permanent, but you’ll need to bring your own net. Membership is required to play. For more information, visit glowymca.org or call (585) 219-7079.
— Kiwanis Mini Park at 3841 W. Main St., Batavia is a place to play pickleball in Batavia. There are two outdoor hard courts. The lines are permanent, but you’ll need to bring your own net. The courts are free.
— Kiwanis Park in Batavia on West Main Street. There are two outdoor courts. The lines are overlaid on a tennis court, so the net is a little taller than a normal pickleball net. The courts are free.
— Medina High School at 2 Mustang Drive, Medina is one of the most popular places to play pickleball in Medina. There are 10 outdoor wood courts. The lines are permanent, but you’ll need to bring your own net. The courts are free. Players have access to wheelchair accessibility and lights. For more information visit www.medinacsd.org or call (585) 798-2700.
— Wyoming County YMCA, 115 Linwood Ave., Warsaw has two courts. Membership is required.
— A Foundation with Hope Community Center at 2 East Main St., Arcade hosts pickleball from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Everyone is welcome.
n Bocce Ball is another fun activity for competitive family fun. If you don’t have a set that has been passed done through generations, new sets are inexpensive and easily accessible to purchase. Bocce Ball can be played on grass or sand, and can be played during the day or in the evening with a set of glow in the dark balls. There are no age restrictions with Bocce Ball and the whole family can enjoy the game together.
n Though it can also be a bit of a task, gardening together provides therapeutic results when all your hard work pays off. From start-to-finish, gardening allows you to take in the outdoors while creating a beautiful space to enjoy when you’re finished.
n Create art on your deck this summer and make time to paint under your awning or in the sunshine. If you have the privilege of enjoying retirement at your leisure and painting is your passion – taking your palette outdoors allows for a new and exciting studio environment.
Additional information for seniors: GetSetUp is a site free to older adults in New York State in partnership with the New York State Office for the Aging. The site is filled with an abundance of resources to socially connect, get physically active, pursue interests and more, all from the comfort of your home.
The Genesee County OFA is offering a GetSetUp demonstration from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 14 at the OFA office at 2 Bank St., Batavia. Participants can bring their laptop or tablet for a hands-on demonstration. Call the OFA with any questions at (585) 343-1611. Visit https://www.getsetup.io/partner/NYSTATE for more information.
For senior citizens, maintaining an active lifestyle is important and helpful when balancing both physical and mental health. Staying active and engaging socially can be crucial to achieving longevity.
Spending time with like-minded individuals allows for creative conversation among peers. Conversations over coffee on the veranda have led to some of the greatest stories you’ll hear.