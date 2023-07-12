WARSAW — The annual Warsaw Valley Fest is set for Friday and Saturday.
The event will feature merchant sidewalk sales and specials, along with craft and vendor tents, food specials at area restaurants, a Warsaw Historical Society bake sale, and the Friends of Warsaw Public Library book sale.
Live music will be provided from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday by Trolls 2.0. The day will also feature free yoga at 9 a.m.
Activities on Saturday will include a bounce house, face painting, an magician and kids’ games. A free movie will also be shown at Spotlight theater, while Yogi Bear will roam downtown.