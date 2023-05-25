MEDINA — Bandleader Gordon Webster will bring big band-style jazz and swing classics to Bent’s Opera House, 444 Main St., on June 15.
The concert, featuring the Gordon Webster Jazz Septet and vocalist Julia Weatherholtz, will be the first live abnd event for Medina Lindy in the Village, an organization dedicated to bringing swing music and social dancing to the Niagara-Orleans-Genesee region.
Medina Linday in the Village hosts monthly dances on the third Thursday of each month at Bent’s. A free lesson is offered at 6:30 p.m. Dancing starts at 7:30 p.m.
The appearance by the Gordon Webster Septet will celebrate the growth of the Medina Lindy in the Village dance community, according to Phil Berry of Medina Lindy in the Village.
Throughout the evening, three groups of dancers will share exhibition Lindy Hop performances at ability levels ranging from professional instructors to competitive amateurs to recent beginners.
Those interested in learning more about Lindy Hop swing dancing may attend a beginner swing dance lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. The lessons is included with ticket purchases. Experienced dancers will be on hand to assist beginners.
An intermediate Lindy Hop workshop, called “Sharing the Stage: Helping Your Partner Shine,” will also be offered for an additional price from 6 to 7 p.m. That workshop will be taught by Marta Pedrero, who is originally from Barcelona, Spain, and Doriel Pryntz-Nadworny of Rochester.
The June 15 performance will have drinks and appetizers available from Harvest Restaurant, and an open dance floor.
Tickets for the concert/dance and the workshop are available online at www.medinalindy.com/tickets.
Webster, a jazz musician, has been performing in New York City since the mid-2000s. He is known for a modern take on vintage swing music.
Webster has played 100 cities in more than 20 countries and is a regular at Snowball in Stockholm. He has also performed at Swingtime Ball in Beijing, Lindy Shock in Budapest, CCS Montreal, and the London Lindy Exchange. Stateside, Webster has performed at such events as DCLX, Beantown Camp, and Swing Out New Hampshire.
For more information on Medina Lindy in the Village, go to medinalindy.com.