Special to The LCN
SCOTTSVILLE – The Wheatland Historical Association, 69 Main St., will host its annual “Geranium & Attic Sale” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20.
The sale will be outdoors under the tents. Rain date is May 21.
The sale features 4-inch potted geraniums, local history books about the Wheatland area, vintage items, home décor, furniture, collectibles, vintage items, gardening items, and garden plants. Free seeds will be available.
The Historical Association will accept cash or personal checks for all purchases.