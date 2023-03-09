Author and speaker Don Shilling will present “The Roaring Twenties” on March 16 at the Sage-Marlowe House, 69 Main St., Scottsville.
The program, presented by the Wheatland Historical Society, is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Author and speaker Don Shilling will present “The Roaring Twenties” on March 16 at the Sage-Marlowe House, 69 Main St., Scottsville.
The program, presented by the Wheatland Historical Society, is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Historical Society says past programs by Shilling were well received.
The Roaring Twenties were a period of rapid economic growth and social change in the United States. A surging economy created an era of mass consumerism, as Jazz-Age flappers flouted Prohibition laws and the Harlem Renaissance redefined arts and culture until the economy crashed in 1929.
The Sage-Marlowe House museum will be open and refreshments will follow the program.
For more information contact whascottsville@gmail.com.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1