SCOTTSVILLE — The Wheatland Historical Society, 69 Main St., is hosting a series of summer open houses at its 1840s historic home.
The Sage-Marlowe House is open from 2 to 4 p.m. each Sunday through August.
Each room of the quaint, little working man’s home is furnished as it would have been more than 180 years ago. The Sunday open houses will feature a different theme each week highlighting some facet of the history of the home, the town, activities of the families who resided there, or other topics of interest.
The Sage Marlowe House appears to be very authentic when in fact it has been completely lifted off its foundation and rebuilt from the ground up. Restoration was completed in the fall of 1988.
There is no fee to visit.
The Wheatland Historical Association formed in 1972 to help in the preservation of the town’s history.
In addition to the Sage-Marlowe House, the Association also owns and maintains the Skivington Collection which can be accessed by the public by appointment. Call (585) 538-4219 for further details.
For more information, email whascottsville@gmail.com or visit the Wheatland Historical Society’s Facebook page.