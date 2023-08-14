Why watermelons have many seeds
The answer lies within the pollination process
Have you ever been a few bites into a slice of a juicy watermelon at your family barbecue and wondered why there are so many seeds or so few seeds in that slice you’re eating?
The answer lies within the pollination process as the goal of every living organism, including plants, is to create offspring for the next generation.
“Watermelons have two types of flowers - male and female. The male produces the pollen, and we need bees to move that pollen to the female flowers. Once on the female flower some of the pollen on the bee sticks to the stigma and while on the stigma, each pollen grain sort of germinates (like a seed does) and sends a pollen tube through the stigma and down into the ovary (the immature fruit) which contains individual ovules,” said Cornell University Professor Steve Reiners.
Every seed in a ripe watermelon is a result of one pollen grain uniting with one ovule.
He continued, “Once we see fertilization occur, the seeds release a plant hormone that signals for the plant to start putting photosynthates to the developing fruit. It takes more than just one pollen grain uniting with one ovule. If for some reason maybe only 50 or 60 pollen grains are successful, that small number of seeds will not produce enough hormone to signal the plant to start to enlarge the fruit. The fruit may start to enlarge but will likely fall off before it gets very big.”
The intent behind a watermelon filled with seeds is to aid in the potential growth of more watermelons. The more seeds available to germinate leads to more watermelons growing and helping to feed the population. The seeds ensure the reproduction and growth of new plants.
To grow watermelons successfully, Genesee County Master Gardeners suggest that watermelons grow best in sunny locations and in fertile, well-drained soils. It’s best to incorporate organic matter and a complete fertilizer into the area before planting; and plant four to six watermelon seeds directly in the garden when soil is 65 degrees F.
“It’s estimated that we need at least seven bee visits to a female flower to move enough pollen to fertilize enough ovules to get fruit set and enlargement. Generally, the more seeds you see in a watermelon means that the fruit will reach its maximum size. For example, if you have a variety that could be a 20 pounder, you may find many in the 10 to 15 pounds range. And that could be that there was enough pollen and seed development to get a nice watermelon but if you had the maximum number of pollen grains produce the maximum number of seeds, then the fruit might get up to its maximum genetic potential of 20 pounds. Sometimes you will see a misshaped watermelon (or cucumber or pumpkin) which could be a result of ovules on 3/4 of the ovary producing seeds but one side of the ovary for some reason did not get the pollen and the seeds. And that part of the fruit will not develop at the same rate and result in an oddly shaped fruit,” said Reiner.
An exception to this is seedless watermelons, which are grown from seeds that are produced by crossing watermelon lines to produce plants that have an odd number of chromosomes. If you see seeds in your seedless watermelon – white seeds - they are immature and hollow seeds that are harmless and edible.
Information from the Genesee County Master Gardeners program was provided by authors Rick Heflebower and Dan Drost, vegetable specialists of Utah State University.
