Big Pharma isn’t the only reason insulin costs so much. (Marcin Okupniak/Dreamstime/TNS)

(TNS) – Eli Lilly & Co.’s announcement that it is slashing prices for its major insulin products could make life easier for some diabetes patients while easing pressure on Big Pharma.

It also casts light on the profiteering methods of the drug industry’s price mediators — the pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs — at a time when Congress has shifted its focus to them.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1