Ivan Shidlovski/Dreamstime/TNS

Why wrists are a common casualty of winter

(TNS) – Winter weather tends to cause a spike in visits to the emergency department, and wrist injuries are one of the biggest reasons. Dr. Sanj Kakar, an orthopedic hand and wrist surgeon at Mayo Clinic, says walking on ice and snow can be treacherous and force people to make tough split-second decisions.

