EAST BETHANY — The Wild Church group will meet Saturday at Genesee County Park.
The gathering will start 10 a.m. at Area B of Genesee County Park at 11095 Bethany Center Road. People of all ages and abilities are welcome and encouraged to bring their own chair.
The Wild Church group began meeting a few months ago and will be meeting once per month throughout the year, experiencing all seasons. Its members meet at an outdoor location to learn, meditate and pray in relationship to nature.
“Wild Church” is ecumenical and open to anybody. People can share from their own traditions.
