BETHANY — The Wild Church worship group has set its next gathering for Saturday.
The observance will take place 10 a.m. at Pavilion A of Genesee County Park on 11095 Bethany Center Rd.
Participants will come together to learn, meditate and pray in relationship to nature.
“If your soul is longing for renewal and deeper connections, join us in worshipping in creation, with creation, as creation,” organizers said in a news release.
People of all ages and abilities are welcome. Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
