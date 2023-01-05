MUMFORD — Genesee Country Village & Museum will open its doors and trails beginning on Sunday for Winter Nature Sundays.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays through February. Visitors will have the chance to explore the snowy grounds, learn about local wildlife and enjoy outdoor family fun.
New this year, visitors will be able to enjoy a roaring fire in the museum’s Meeting Center Lounge, along with hot beverages, food and historical craft beverages at the bar.
Check-in and tickets purchased at the door for Winter Nature Sundays will be in the GCV&M Meeting Center. Tickets are $5 for the public, $3 for museum members and kids 12 and under are free.
Sledding, Cross-Country Skiing, and Snowshoeing
Get outdoors and explore this winter.
Families can enjoy an afternoon of sledding down the Great Meadow hill and other wintertime fun. Bring sleds for races down the hill, paint the ground with snow paints, or build a snowman complete with wildlife-friendly decorations.
Visitors may also bring cross-country skis to GCV&M this winter for a truly unique experience. With miles of trails of varying difficulty, novice and experience skiers can take their time exploring the winter woods and pathways.
Visitors are reminded the Nature Center trails and most roads throughout the Historic Village will be ungroomed.
Participants can see wildlife in natural habitats, trek near the sugar bush where trees are tapped for the Maple Sugar Festival in March, learn about local plant life that emerges during the cold months, explore forested trails, and more.
Borrow a pair of snow shoes for free from the museum, or bring snow shoes and winter walking gear from home to enjoy all the museum grounds have to offer.
Skiing and snowshoeing is also welcome in the Historic Village, where visitors can make their way through the paths lined by historic homes, see animals on the Pioneer Farm, and stop for unique photo opportunities.
Historic Village buildings will not be open or staffed during Winter Nature Sundays. To learn more about weather conditions and snow cover before visiting, call (585) 294-8262.
Admission is free on Jan. 22, thanks to support from the Rochester-Area Community Foundation.
Winter Nature Sundays will naturally thaw into spring.
Plan now to attend GCV&M’s annual Maple Sugar Festival and related educational and family activities throughout March. Plus, Nature Sundays will return in April, showcasing the splendor of Genesee Valley and Western New York in springtime. Learn more about all upcoming events and programs at https://www.gcv.org/events/.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.