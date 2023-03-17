It’s that time of year, again! The sweet taste of maple can be found throughout the region at your favorite restaurants or roadside stand. Sugarmakers throughout New York State have been collecting sap the last few months as many prepare their products for Maple Weekends.

Slated for two weekends in March, sugarmakers will welcome the community into their sugar shanties to share in the experience of making maple syrup and maple products from start-to-finish. Maple Weekends run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18, 19, 25 and 26.

