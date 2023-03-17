It’s that time of year, again! The sweet taste of maple can be found throughout the region at your favorite restaurants or roadside stand. Sugarmakers throughout New York State have been collecting sap the last few months as many prepare their products for Maple Weekends.
Slated for two weekends in March, sugarmakers will welcome the community into their sugar shanties to share in the experience of making maple syrup and maple products from start-to-finish. Maple Weekends run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18, 19, 25 and 26.
Though the warmer January weather imposed some restrictions to outdoor recreational activities such downhill and cross country skiing, tubing, pond hockey and the duration of backyard ice skating rinks, the temperature variation has had a beneficial impact on maple sugaring season with a more productive start to the season than usual.
Merle Maple in Attica had already made more than half of its crop by the first week of March.
“We started tapping at the usual time, the beginning of January. We have made approximately 65 percent of a crop at this point, which is more than we have ever made by March 1,” said Lyle Merle of Merle Maple. “As far as how this season will turn out, it always depends on the weather. Whenever we get three days of 70-degree weather, the season will be over – no matter what month that happens in.”
Maple trees produce the most sap when cool days are followed by below freezing temperatures at night. Therefore, when temperatures reach a consistent 70 degrees, the tree sap will stop flowing because the sap no longer experiences a change in pressure from the temperature change.
“We expect to make a fair amount more syrup over the next two weeks, but it’s also possible it will be a little too cold for the sap to run. Ideal sap runs are 40 to 45 degrees in the day and freezing each night. As long as we don’t get over 60 degrees, it doesn’t matter how warm it is in January and February as far as impacting the sugaring in March,” said Lyle.
Climate has a significant impact on sugarmakers and the success of maple season, annually. Though temperature changes are out of their control, sugarmakers continue to persevere and have been able to sustain their crop year after year.
Merle Maple, an operation dating back to the 1940s, is known as innovators in the local agricultural community. The Merle family “were the first to use a bulk tank for milk instead of milk cans, had the first Harvestore silo in the area, and ran the biggest chicken operation in Wyoming County,” according to MerleMaple.com.
Merle Maple changed its maple operation from hanging buckets for collecting sap to using tubes in 1958. They continue to be a leader in the maple industry by using 20,000 taps producing 9,000 gallons of syrup annually.
Though Merle Maple and many other local sugarmakers are influential with the production of maple products in the Western New York and GLOW region, most maple production occurs in the northern region of the state.
“I’m pretty sure that the northern regions of the maple production area have been too cold to make much syrup this year so far. Eighty percent of the syrup in the industry is made in the northern regions. There is a significant carryover from last year’s crop, so even if the northern regions have a poor year, there will not be a shortage of maple syrup for consumers. The northern regions don’t typically make much syrup until March 20. Some of the northern regions will be making syrup until May 1. It’s entirely possible that in this area we will still be boiling syrup the first week of April,” said Lyle.
