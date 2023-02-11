BATAVIA — A popular event mixing music and precision will return next Saturday with Batavia’s 23rd annual Northeast Colorguard Circuit Winterguard competition.
“Each guard hosts a show for our local circuit during the winterguard season, which runs from mid-January until nationals in Dayton, Ohio in mid-April,” said Shannon Mellander, the show’s co-coordinator. “Our Fantastic Visions show will begin at 4:30 p.m. with our cadet class. There will be concessions available throughout the show, as well as basket raffles and candy grams.”
Each host guard’s show title is a description of the visual performances seen at the show, Mellander said. The local Northeast Colorguard Circuit will host a championship at Gates-Chili High School this season on April 1.
For the Fantastic Visions 2023 show, there will be 18 guards performing. Each performance lasts about five minutes, with some time built into the schedule to set up and take down floors and props.
There are several classes of guards, and some are affiliated with schools and some are independent. Performers range from 8 to 22 years old and come from places such as Orchard Park, Victor, Jamestown, Buffalo, and Hinsdale.
Batavia’s circuit has a senior guard as well, consisting of performers who have aged-out, but return to teach guards and still love performing. Canadian guards will be performing with Batavia again this season.
Mellander said Batavia Winterguard has been part of Batavia High School since the early 2000s, although color guard has always been a part of the parade band. A cadet guard was added for students at the Middle School in 2015.
Winterguard is also connected with Drum and Bugle Corps, which has a longstanding relationship with the area. Many of Batavia’s winterguard members participate in Drum and Bugle corps during the summer months.
“Batavia’s IA guard (like a varsity team) consists of 13 members, each with many years of experience in the sport,” Mellander said. “For example, our senior Lucy Taggart began in the cadet guard as a sixth grader. She was moved to our IA guard as an 8th grader, and has been competing ever since.
“Our cadet guard consists of 11 members,” she continued. “Some are two or three year veterans, while others are experiencing their first season. Many of our members are involved in other school activities, such as band, chorus, soccer, volleyball, and National Honor Society.”
Judging winterguard is similar to that of ice skating, gymnastics, or cheerleading. There are five judges, each with a particular area they are focusing on.
A few of the judging categories are body movement, equipment execution, and overall visual effect. Scores awarded are based on a rubric, and those scores are combined for a total. At each show there is a retreat/awards ceremony, where each guard’s representatives are presented with placement, scores, and trophies or plaques.
Additionally, this year, Band and Colorguard Director Jane Hagget will be retiring.
“This last show will be bittersweet as we celebrate all of her years of achievement, support, and direction; but also know that this will be her last show,” Mellander said. “She is a huge advocate for the sport and has been involved throughout her career. She truly loves this sport, and our kids.”
Batavia Fantastic Visions will be 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children 11 and under and free for children under 5. It will be at Batavia High School, located at 260 State St.
