BATAVIA — A popular event mixing music and precision will return next Saturday with Batavia’s 23rd annual Northeast Colorguard Circuit Winterguard competition.

“Each guard hosts a show for our local circuit during the winterguard season, which runs from mid-January until nationals in Dayton, Ohio in mid-April,” said Shannon Mellander, the show’s co-coordinator. “Our Fantastic Visions show will begin at 4:30 p.m. with our cadet class. There will be concessions available throughout the show, as well as basket raffles and candy grams.”

