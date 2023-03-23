LYNDONVILLE — “No matter how dreary and gray our homes are, we people of flesh and blood would rather live there than in any other country, be it ever so beautiful. There is no place like home.”
After 11 years of sharing its annual musical production with Medina, this is Lyndonville Central School’s first year hosting its show by itself, said Director Jennifer Neroni-Trupo.
Medina had cut its program awhile ago, and Neroni-Trupo said Lyndonville invited the school to join them for their musical — a situation that’s changed with Medina rekindling its own program.
“This is our very first show without them in a long time,” Neroni-Trupo said. “We have a long-standing tradition of almost 45 years of really great musicals. So when we knew this would be a complete Lyndonville show again, we decided we wanted to do something that would be an entire school-wide effort that we could make truly our own.”
Lyndonville wanted to incorporate younger students and something really awe inspiring.
So, they decided on “The Wizard of Oz.”
And with that Lyndonville took off.
There will be five different students flying this year, suspended above the stage.
“The last time we have flown here was for The Wiz,” said Neroni-Trupo. “So the girl who played Dorothy, her son now is one of the monkeys who is flying. So it’s pretty exciting we have come full circle.”
Lyndonville hired ZFX Flying Effects out of Louisville, Ky. They came last week and installed an entire rigging flying system with different ropes and harnesses. The flying system is built specifically for Lyndonville’s space, and trained the students to operate it.
The entire district is putting everything they have into the show. This year there are 38 munchkins played by elementary school students.
Neroni-Trupo also said they have a lot more kids involved than ever before: In years past with Medina included they had about 70 students in total. This year they have about 100.
“It’s really nice to have more of a turnout in the cast, more of a turnout in the crew,” she said. “I think there was an intimidation factor with kids from another school. But now that it’s just their own peers here, they just want to be part of things.”
Neroni-Trupo said normally the stage crew just comes out a couple of weeks before the show, but this year the crew has been working for the past few months. The students are a lot more involved in the tech aspect, as well as helping with the construction of the set.
“We have kids who are making props who aren’t necessarily involved in the show itself,” she said.
Additionally, Neroni-Trupo said Lyndonville has a Wicked Witch of the West broom which was specially made by the group which makes all the props for the Wizard of Oz theme park in North Carolina.
“So this is a super authentic Wizard of Oz Wicked Witch broom,” she said. Neroni-Trupo said the mother of the Wicked Witch of the West had a contact with the company, and commissioned the broom to be made. “It is crazy. It’s so beautiful.”
Neroni-Trupo said The Wizard of Oz is a truly Lyndonville show and put on by a community effort.
“This community is small, and the people who live here are very supportive,” she said. “Everyone is really behind it. They want to see this succeed.”
Lyndonville will be performing 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $5 at the door and can also be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com. The show will be held at Lyndonville Central School Stroyan Auditorium, located at 25 Housel Ave. in Lyndonville.
