BATAVIA — The Batavia Business and Professional Women’s Club is welcoming applications for its annual scholarship and community service awards.
Scholarships are open to all graduating seniors — male or female — in Genesee County high schools and the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership. Students need to have maintained an 85% average and must complete the application process available at https://bataviabpw.wordpress.com/scholarship or via Facebook.
Area schools and the GVEP have been emailed information including eligibility requirements, guidelines, and the application form. Parents and students are advised to seek out their school’s guidance counselor for details.
The club has provided scholarships since 1961. The number and dollar amount of scholarships awarded are dependent on the club’s annual fundraisers.
The club will also offer monetary awards for service groups in June. Any such group in Genesee County may apply by sending a letter of request on its letterhead.
Entry deadline is April 7 for the scholarships and awards..
