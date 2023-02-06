BATAVIA — The Batavia Business and Professional Women’s Club is welcoming applications for its annual scholarship and community service awards.

Scholarships are open to all graduating seniors — male or female — in Genesee County high schools and the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership. Students need to have maintained an 85% average and must complete the application process available at https://bataviabpw.wordpress.com/scholarship or via Facebook.

