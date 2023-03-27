Avon woman preserved Haudenosaunee stories

Photo and information courtesy of Dr. Christine Zinni of SUNY Brockport. Marian Miller, c. 1990s.

 Livingston County Historian, New York

Marian (Hunt) Willson Miller (1915-2009) of Avon was a Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) storyteller and cultural advocate.

As a Seneca and member of the Turtle Clan, Miller grew up hearing traditional stories from her relatives. During the 1940s, she met Arthur Parker Jr., a respected author of books on Seneca legends and culture, and credited him with encouraging her to educate others. Miller took courses through the Rochester Museum and Science Center and became involved in the Native American Cultural Center, serving on the board.

