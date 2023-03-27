Marian (Hunt) Willson Miller (1915-2009) of Avon was a Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) storyteller and cultural advocate.
As a Seneca and member of the Turtle Clan, Miller grew up hearing traditional stories from her relatives. During the 1940s, she met Arthur Parker Jr., a respected author of books on Seneca legends and culture, and credited him with encouraging her to educate others. Miller took courses through the Rochester Museum and Science Center and became involved in the Native American Cultural Center, serving on the board.
In the late 1980s, Marian Miller became an interpretive guide at the newly established Ganondagan State Historic Site in Victor. She also traveled around New York State to perform Haudenosaunee stories. Many of Miller’s stories were published in the late 1990s as “Iroquois Legends, Vols. I, II, and III” (Genesee County History Department). One tale was also adapted for an illustrated children’s book published by Ganondagan.
Marian Miller’s daughter, Marcheta (Willson) Davidson, also became an educator and was active in the Haudenosaunee community at Ganondagan and Rochester.
This piece was excerpted from the “Women’s Biographical Review: Achievers, Leaders, and Role Models” (2021), available at the Livingston County Historian’s Office and local libraries. For more about women’s history and other topics of local interest, contact the County Historian at www.livingstoncounty.us/162/county-historian.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.