Doctor aided women, children in long career

National Archives and Record Administration A mother consults Dr. Cora Allen about her baby at the A.R.C. Children’s Dispensary, Paris, France

Dr. Cora S. Allen (1878-1985) grew up in Washington, Iowa. She earned a medical degree from the University of Iowa in 1904 and began a private practice.

During World War I, Allen served overseas with the American Red Cross, managing a medical unit in France, where she was involved in women’s and children’s health clinics.

