Dr. Cora S. Allen (1878-1985) grew up in Washington, Iowa. She earned a medical degree from the University of Iowa in 1904 and began a private practice.
During World War I, Allen served overseas with the American Red Cross, managing a medical unit in France, where she was involved in women’s and children’s health clinics.
After the war, in 1923, she was appointed state health-center physician by the Wisconsin State Board of Health. Two years later, Allen became director of the Bureau of Child Welfare and Public Health Nursing with the Wisconsin State Board of Health.
Cora S. Allen relocated to New York in 1929 when she accepted the position of associate director of the New York State Health Department’s Bureau of Maternity, Infancy, and Child Hygiene, remaining there until 1935. She then served as a public health inspector at the Buffalo office of the New York State Health Department.
Upon retiring in the mid-1940s, Allen moved to Geneseo, where she continued to be involved in the public health field. She served from about 1944 until 1950 as chair of the disaster relief division of the Northern Livingston County Red Cross, organizing supplies and personnel at the eight emergency and disaster-preparedness centers in the county.
Allen also was member, vice president, and president the Geneseo Visiting Nurse Association from 1944 to about 1968.
Cora S. Allen passed away in 1985, just before her 107th birthday.
This biography was excerpted from the Women’s Biographical Review: Achievers, Leaders, and Role Models, Livingston County, NY by Amie Alden and Holly C. Watson of the Livingston County Historian’s Office (2021). The book is available at the Livingston County Historian’s Office, Sundance Books in Geneseo, and on Amazon.com. Visit the County Historian’s website, www.livingstoncounty.us/162/county-historian .
