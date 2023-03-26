The Flying Allens launched Dansville’s connection to hot-air balloons
Gloria L. Allen (1920–1937) and her younger sister, Florence C. (Allen) Wood (1922–2008) were from Dansville and Batavia and were the daughters of balloonist and daredevil Edward Bostwick and Louise (Brundage) Allen.
At the ages of 17 and 15, Gloria Allen and Florence Wood became the first women performers to carry on the family profession. The sisters were the third generation of the Allen family of pioneer balloonists, who began balloon ascensions and performing stunts in the 1870s in Dansville. Together with their brother Edward Allen, the siblings were known as “The Flying Allens” and billed as the world’s youngest parachute jumpers.
The Flying Allens performed in Livingston County and around Western New York. In the summer of 1937, the Flying Allens’ performance at the Erie County Fair was filmed by Fox Movietone News, and the newsreel was played in theaters across the country. The video clip, entitled “Smoke Ballooning - The Flying Allens in 1937,” is available to view on YouTube.
The trio went on tour across the South and performed 32 balloon ascensions and parachute jumps. In September of that year, at a fair in Blackstone, Virginia, Gloria Allen was mortally injured when her parachute ripped and she fell over 1,700 feet. She died one week later. In the early 1940s, Florence Wood was billed as the only woman in the world doing the balloon-cannon stunt in the air. After eight years of ballooning, she left the business and married Edwin J. Wood. Allen relatives continued the family tradition of ballooning and daredevil exhibitions into the 1960s.
From 1982 to 2022, Dansville hosted annual balloon rallies in honor of the Allen family’s contributions to the sport. In 1997, the state Legislature officially designated Dansville as the site of the New York State Festival of Balloons.
