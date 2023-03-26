‘Flying Allens’ were family of daredevils

Siblings, from left, Florence, Eddie, and Gloria Allen performed in the 1930s as “The Flying Allens.”

The Flying Allens launched Dansville’s connection to hot-air balloons

Gloria L. Allen (1920–1937) and her younger sister, Florence C. (Allen) Wood (1922–2008) were from Dansville and Batavia and were the daughters of balloonist and daredevil Edward Bostwick and Louise (Brundage) Allen.

