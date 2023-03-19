Kathryn (Kehr) Clark (1912-1991) grew up in Rochester and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1932.
Clark was interested in dance from a young age, entertaining audiences at numerous venues around the city and teaching dance while in high school. After graduation, she owned and operated the Kathryn Kehr Studio of Dancing in Rochester and performed professionally.
In 1935, she married Relly S. Clark, and the couple moved to Avon.
While raising a family, Kathryn Clark taught tap dance, organized children’s musical performances, and was involved with several community organizations. In 1950, she designed a cloth book to teach toddlers how to dress themselves. The popular book, “All by Herself,” was followed by “All by Himself,” and both were offered for sale by major retailers across the United States. Clark donated 200 books to benefit cerebral palsy patients in New York State.
In 1967, Clark founded Operation Morale, a service organization that sent care packages to servicemen during the Vietnam War era. Between 1967 and 1972, Clark and a team of volunteers organized multiple mailings a year and sent hundreds of packages to local soldiers. Surveys with a variety of questions for soldiers were included with the boxes. Over time, the organization expanded, and the list of recipients grew to include thousands of soldiers from all over the United States.
Kathryn Clark became affectionately known as “Mama Kay.” The soldiers returned dozens of surveys, along with personal letters, cards, photographs, and other items from Vietnam. These items, together with the organization’s administrative papers and newspaper clippings, were donated to the Livingston County Historian’s Office in 2008 by Kathryn Clark’s son Jim. The collection is a foundation for primary source research on the war effort on the home front and insight into soldiers’ experiences in Vietnam.
Information contributed by Kathy (Clark) Valleau and Holly Nobles.
This biography was excerpted from the Women’s Biographical Review: Achievers, Leaders, and Role Models, Livingston County, NY by Amie Alden and Holly C. Watson of the Livingston County Historian’s Office (2021). The book is available at the Livingston County Historian’s Office, Sundance Books in Geneseo, and on Amazon.com. Visit the County Historian’s website, www.livingstoncounty.us/162/county-historian .
