‘Mama Kay’ sent care packages to soldiers

Kathryn Clark, left, assists with Operation Morale care packages in a 1970 photograph.

Kathryn (Kehr) Clark (1912-1991) grew up in Rochester and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1932.

Clark was interested in dance from a young age, entertaining audiences at numerous venues around the city and teaching dance while in high school. After graduation, she owned and operated the Kathryn Kehr Studio of Dancing in Rochester and performed professionally.

