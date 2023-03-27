Mary Jemison, a “Scots-Irish colonial frontierswoman” of both Pennsylvania and New York, is known as the young white girl who was captured and later adopted by the Seneca Indians. She was born in 1743 and captured at age 12 in 1755 during the French and Indian War. Her true-life events of living among Native Americans as a white person led her to become known as the “White Woman of the Genesee.”
According to Bob Murphy of the Wyoming County Historical Pioneer Association, Jemison didn’t become known until the Revolutionary War.
Both the French and the Native Americans [Shawnee] together were raiding places in Pennsylvania during the French and Indian War. Though Jemison’s family members were killed and scalped, she was captured and raised. The tribe she was captured by sold her to the Seneca Indians, where she was then adopted into the tribe. She grew up as a white person in the Seneca tribe.
She went on to marry two men in her lifetime. She married a Delaware man named, Sheninjee, who took her to the Sehgahunda Valley along the Genesee River in what now known as Western New York. Sheninjee later passed away from an illness. Jemison went on to marry Hiakatoo, a Seneca. She had many children throughout her marriages and chose to remain a Seneca instead of assimilating back into colonial culture.
During the American Revolutionary War, Jemison became known.
“[Gen. George] Washington sent [Gen. John] Sullivan up to burn out the Village and Highlandville area, which was the largest Seneca village because the Senecas were working for the British and they were raiding along the border trying to cause the colonists to run home and abandon Washington,” said Murphy. “So, they sent Sullivan up to destroy their villages and their food, and that’s where Mary Jemison was living.”
After the war, the Seneca Indians had sided with the British, so they were on the losing side of the war. This meant they had to set down and make treaties.
He continued, “Mary Jemison’s story came out because she could still speak English. She became one of the main negotiators for this negotiation. After the negotiations were all finished, the chiefs of the Senecas were very angry with her because she ended up with the largest tract of land. The land went from Letchworth State Park all the way up to the south end of Silver Lake.”
The land was all in her name.
“The Senecas, at first, didn’t want to give it to her, but the state of New York did, and it was all officially given to her. She was one of the largest landowners,” said Murphy.
Eventually, the village of Perry was formed. Jemison’s Reservation was within the town of Perry in Wyoming County. Upper, Middle and Lower Reservation roads were given their names because those roads were on her property. Many of Jemison’s relatives went on to create farms on those roads that were part of Jemison’s property. Most of her children ended up living on her land, which was Upper, Middle, and Lower Reservation roads. Each of those roads run parallel to Letchworth State Park and they go from Perry to Castile.
“Eventually, her relatives decided to assimilate into society, and they sold off their property. The land became non-reservational,” said Murphy.
The last piece of Jemison’s land was purchased by William Pryor Letchworth, which eventually became the beginning of Letchworth State Park.
Letchworth had Jemison’s remains dug up and moved to Letchworth State Park. She was originally buried near Buffalo and Letchworth had her body brought back to the park where she lies near her statue in the park. Tourists today can explore Letchworth State Park while learning about the historical journey taken by Jemison in the 1700s. The Park is home to the Council House that has her statue and her grave. There is a museum featuring the Seneca Indians and Jemison as well.
When Jemison’s remains were exhumed from Buffalo in 1874 small locks of her hair were removed. Those strands of hair are on display at the Silver Lake Institute as well as one of her paintings, chairs and her tea pot.
Well-respected and liked by most, Jemison lived until 1833 and still owned the land she was granted until her passing.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.