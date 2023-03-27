Remembering Mary Jemison

Photo courtesy of the Wyoming County Historical Pioneer Association An image of Mary Jemison created by Carlos Stebbins.

Mary Jemison, a “Scots-Irish colonial frontierswoman” of both Pennsylvania and New York, is known as the young white girl who was captured and later adopted by the Seneca Indians. She was born in 1743 and captured at age 12 in 1755 during the French and Indian War. Her true-life events of living among Native Americans as a white person led her to become known as the “White Woman of the Genesee.”

According to Bob Murphy of the Wyoming County Historical Pioneer Association, Jemison didn’t become known until the Revolutionary War.

