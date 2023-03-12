ALBANY — Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy announced the opening of the exhibit Shaping Narratives, a new Women’s History Month exhibition that pays tribute to the New York women communicators who have been a pivotal force in shaping our culture through their actions and voices. The exhibit is located in the Governor’s Reception Room on the Capitol’s second floor and will run through the end of March.

“New York women have always been on the frontline of change in this country. This year’s Women’s History Month Capitol exhibit celebrates the important contributions and achievements of women who dared to challenge the status quo and say ‘I belong,’” Commissioner Moy said. “I encourage everyone to visit the State Capitol this March to learn about and honor the legacy of the New York women who used their voices to shape this nation and state.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1