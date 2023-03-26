As we wrap up Women’s History Month, it’s important to shed light on a few women who left their mark on Wyoming County.
In solidarity with the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites, the Wyoming County Historian’s office worked for years to install three markers featuring notable historic women within the county. Among those women were Dr. Cordelia A. Greene, of Castile. This marker is in front of the Cordelia A. Greene Library, 11 South Main St., Castile. Another is Susan Look Avery of the village of Wyoming in Middlebury and that marker is in front of the Wyoming Village Hall. The other marker is at Warsaw Village Park and honors the Wyoming County Political Equality Club.
The markers were installed last year as part of the National Votes for Women Trail.
“It took me two years, from start to finish, from when I first applied, until I finally got them,” said Cindy Amrhein, Wyoming County historian.
Greene followed in her father’s footsteps in her holistic approach to health. For 40 years, she was the head of the Castile Sanitarium, where the first meeting was held to form the Castile Political Equality Club in 1892, and she was elected president. Greene donated funds to several causes she believed in, including women’s rights. She was a member of the American Medical Association, the Woman’s Medical League of Western New York, and state Board of Charities among others. Actively involved in education, she donated the land for this library in 1902.
According to Amrhein, the marker honoring the Wyoming County Political Equality Club “is there because the women had a booth at the fair every year between 1892 and 1918. The club was founded in 1891 by Greene, Look Avery, and Ella Hawley Crossett, another notable woman in the movement from Warsaw.”
Crossett, of Warsaw, is a known name in the cause for a woman’s right to vote, and a marker is dedicated to her elsewhere in the village.
The National Votes for Women Trail, which tells the story of suffrage for all women, that extends well past the passage of the 19th amendment, has more than 2,000 sites and growing. The objective of the trail is to “recognize and celebrate diversity of people and groups in the struggle for women’s suffrage.”
According to information provided to the Trail, the Woman’s Equality Club of Wyoming County changed its name in 1901 to honor Look Avery, a suffrage and racial advocate, who was most known for her work in Louisville, Ky., but summered in Wyoming.
After the 19th amendment (1920), the club continued to support the Wyoming community and still exists as a social club today. The club held meetings at Village Hall during the suffrage campaign.
Lydia Avery Coonley Ward (Susan Look Avery’s daughter) was another notable woman.
“She was born in Virginia, but they moved to Wyoming County when her family bought Hillside in 1858,” said Amrhein.
According to information provided to the Trail, Hillside was a mansion originally built around 1851 to promote the water cure and was renamed Hillside when purchased by the Avery family. Hillside was used as a summer home for the family.
“She (Ward) started a woman’s club in Chicago where she lived for a while but moved back to Wyoming County to Middlebury in 1911. It was an Inn at one time but is most notable for Ward’s running an art school for young artists. They also had plays, and writers who stayed there,” said Amrhein. “Ward was a writer herself. It was a notable retreat for artists. I’m not sure how long she did that, she traveled too. She went back to Chicago to her son’s, when she died. The book she wrote called ‘Chronicles of an American Home’ is online at archive.org and is a great read all about her life and about her mother, Susan.”
Charlotte L. Smallwood Cook is another notable woman. Charlotte was the first female district attorney in New York State. She - Madame district attorney - was Wyoming County’s D.A. and one of less than a handful of women to hold that position throughout the country in 1950.
She lived in a beautiful home on Buffalo Street in Warsaw with her husband, Edward Smallwood, their son and later their daughter. The pair ran a successful law office in the village. Charlotte attended law school at Cornell University and Columbia Law School. She was told she would make a good prosecutor while she was trying a case and from there Charlotte was motivated to run for the district attorney position, representing the Republican party seeking “fair play in local politics” under the motto “Vote for a Change.”
According to the New York Times, she won the election in Wyoming County “with 65% of the more than 12,000 votes cast”.
“...There is no reason why a qualified woman cannot handle the legal end of law enforcement,” said Charlotte during the 1949 campaign.
Charlotte was 26 when she ran for district attorney. She served a three-year term. She did not run for re-election due to the passing of her husband in 1952. After a memorable career, during which, according to the New York Times, “she prosecuted Wyoming County’s first capital murder case in 40 years and argued the case before the Court of Appeals,” she passed away in 2013 at 90 years old.
