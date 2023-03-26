Wyoming County women to remember

Photo courtesy of the Wyoming County Historian Charlotte L. Smallwood Cook became the first female District Attorney in New York State when won election to Wyoming County district attorney with more than 65% of the more than 12,000 votes cast in 1949. She was 26 years old..

As we wrap up Women’s History Month, it’s important to shed light on a few women who left their mark on Wyoming County.

In solidarity with the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites, the Wyoming County Historian’s office worked for years to install three markers featuring notable historic women within the county. Among those women were Dr. Cordelia A. Greene, of Castile. This marker is in front of the Cordelia A. Greene Library, 11 South Main St., Castile. Another is Susan Look Avery of the village of Wyoming in Middlebury and that marker is in front of the Wyoming Village Hall. The other marker is at Warsaw Village Park and honors the Wyoming County Political Equality Club.

