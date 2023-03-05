Each March, various organizations and individuals join together to commemorate “Women’s History Month.”
“Women’s History Month” is an observance and celebration of the vital roles women have played in American history and beyond.
In addition to learning more about influential women or giving thanks to the women in one’s life for their immeasurable accomplishments, women all over can elevate pride and support of other women through music. Various songs have become female anthems, with lyrics focused on strength, resiliency and the power of the collective female voice.
Here are some songs that can accompany any “Women’s History Month” celebration:
n “Runs the world? (Girls),” Beyonce
n “IÕm Every Woman,” Chaka Kahn
n “Girl on Fire,” Alicia Keys
n “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” Shania Twain
n “Miss Independent,” Kelly Clarkson
n “Respect,” Aretha Franklin
n “Roar,” Katy Perry
n “Confident,” Demi Lovato
n “Fight Song,” Rachel Platten
n “I Am Woman,” Helen Reddy
n “Brave,” Sara Bareilles
n “Not Ready to Make Nice,” Dixie Chicks
n “Try,” Colbie Caillat
n “You Don’t Own Me,” Lesley Gore
–––
