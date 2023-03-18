BATAVIA — A series of chronic disease self-management workshops is being offered by Independent Living of the Genesee Region and the Genesee County Office for the Aging.

The workshops will take place 9:30 a.m. to noon at the OFA on 2 Bank St. An introductory meeting will be conducted April 5. Six classes will then follow on Wednesdays from April 12 to May 17.

