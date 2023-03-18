BATAVIA — A series of chronic disease self-management workshops is being offered by Independent Living of the Genesee Region and the Genesee County Office for the Aging.
The workshops will take place 9:30 a.m. to noon at the OFA on 2 Bank St. An introductory meeting will be conducted April 5. Six classes will then follow on Wednesdays from April 12 to May 17.
The classes are free and snacks will be provided. Participants will learn how to manage ongoing health conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, eating disorders and asthma.
Those who attend will be shown practical steps to gain control of their daily health concerns, organizers said in a news release. Participants will learn about healthy eating, problem solving, action plans, medications, weight management, physical activity, sleep and relationship communication skills.
Participants who complete the series will receive a great resource book and gift card.
Pre-registration is required by calling Cathy DeMare at (585) 815-8501, ext. 400, by April 5.
Accommodation requests for people with disabilities or language interpretation needs should be made with five days’ notice. Those experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms are asked not to attend.
