Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. High around 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Partly cloudy later. Low around 20F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%.