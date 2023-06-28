World Health Organization to assess aspartame risk

Bottles of Coca-Cola Co. brand Coke carbonated soft drink sit inside the laboratory at the Coca-Cola Cambodia Bottling Plant, operated by Cambodia Beverage Co. which is a subsidiary of Coca-Cola, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Coca-Cola, locked in a renewed battle for global beverage sales with rival PepsiCo Inc., got a boost from better sales last quarter. Global unit case volume, a key measure for Coke, rose 2 percent, fueled by a 7 percent spike in Asia Pacific. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Taylor Weidman