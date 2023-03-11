YORKSHIRE — A total of 75 4-H members participated March 4 in the annual NY Western District 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Contest.
The 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl is a game show-style activity conducted at local, regional, state, and national level.
It’s designed for youths 8 to 19 years old who have an interest in learning about the dairy industry.
Several winners were from Wyoming County including: n Beginner Division — Abby Mest took second place and Sienna Keough took 10th in the individual contest. The Wyoming County team took third place.
n Junior Division — Ester Heineman took first place, while Evelyn Stroud, Ashley Youngers and Chase Paluch took fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively. The Wyoming County Team took first place.
n Senior Division — Nathan Foss took first place while Kyle Carpenter took eighth. The Wyoming County team took first place.
