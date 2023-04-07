Norma Louise Reiner will celebrate her 100th birthday on April 13.
Friends and family will gather April 15 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Salem United Church, 1325 Clinton Street Rd., Bennington, for a celebration.
Norma was born at home on a Bennington farm to the late Earl and Florence Green. She has followed in her mother’s footsteps as a lifelong resident and farmer’s wife who also lived for more than a century.
Though unconfirmed, family members said it is a safe bet to say that Norma may hold the longest living active membership in the Salem United Church as she’s been attending since her baptism.
Norma attributes her longevity to always staying active, never smoking or drinking and eating lots of fruits and vegetables.
As a youngster staying active was never an issue as Norma had a 20-minute walk to school, often through snow-covered roads that were never plowed. She would follow the tracks of the horse and sleigh making milk deliveries to the nearby cheese factory, which her grandfather ran and she would arrive early and play with other children.
She attended Bennington District 14 school until 8th grade and later graduated from Attica High School with the class of 1941 just as World War II was beginning. Norma then joined the likes of Rosie the Riveter and moved to Buffalo to work in a defense plant. When she wasn’t working she enjoyed attending movie matinees such as the big band Performers that cost 50 cents.
She soon moved back to Bennington to join the love of her life and married Robert Reiner in 1943. The wedding took place in Attica and was witnessed by Lloyd and Alene Reiner. Their honeymoon didn’t happen until years later when Bob took her “out west” which is evidence of Norma’s patience and strong work ethic.
There was never a lack of work for the couple and they lived a busy life on their dairy farm. From their modest dairy farm soon sprung a growing family and now 29 people are thankful to be their progeny. Norma’s six children have led to 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Norma and Robert remained married until his death in 1991. She still lives in their family home and bakes sweet rolls every Saturday for her children.
She continues to tend her garden, can her homemade jams and jellies and hosts multiple family gathering’s throughout the year.
Norma is a lifetime member of the Women’s Guild and is also active with the home bureau, historical society and senior citizens.
