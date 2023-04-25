SILVER LAKE — The spring luncheon meeting for the Wyoming County Retired Teachers’ Association will be conducted May 16 at the Charcoal Corral.
Hans Kunze will present a program on birds and gardening during the luncheon, organizers said in a news release. The group will also support three community service projects.
Donations of non-perishable foods will be collected for the local food pantry. For Angel Action’s backpack program, those attending are asked to bring non-perishable snack items and school supplies.
Monetary donations will be accepted for Operation Gratitude. Newsletters have been mailed to the members. Reservations are due by May 6.
The luncheon meeting is open to retirees from Wyoming or Allegany County schools or retired educators residing in either county. Contact President Sandy Kushner at (585) 689-5271 for information on membership or newsletters.
