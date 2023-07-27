WARSAW — Wyoming County’s Community Night Out is set for Tuesday.
The family-friendly event will take place 5 to 7 p.m. at Warsaw High School. It will let people connect with area police and fire departments, first responders and community resources.
Activities will include backpack distributions, free books, child safety seat checks, fire and rescue demonstrations, family preparedness demonstrations, games and prizes, and more.
Hands-only CPR information will be available 6 to 6:30 p.m. A concession stand will offer food and drinks, with proceeds benefitting the Warsaw Sports Boosters.
Parking is available at the school’s West Court Street entrance.