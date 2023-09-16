Ally Condie, an acclaimed and bestselling young adult writer, will make a pair of local appearances this month to discuss and sign her new novel, “The Only Girl in Town.”
Condie is scheduled to appear at Author’s Note, 519 Main St., Medina, at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 and Woodward Memorial Library, 7 Wolcott St., Le Roy, at 6 p.m. Sept. 26. She will also visit several area schools.
Condie’s visit is part of a promotional tour sponsored by Penguin Random House which brings her to the region in part because her novel is set in a fictional town drawn from her experiences living in upstate New York when she was a young mom, according to Julie Berry, owner of Author’s Note and herself a national best-selling YA author.
Condie’s “The Only Girl in Town” (Dutton, 336 pages, out Sept. 19) is a contemporary young adult novel with a fractured-reality twist. For July Fielding, nothing has been the same since the summer before senior year.
Once, she had Alex to be her loyal best friend, the one who always had her back. She had Sydney, who pushed her during every cross country run, and who sometimes seemed to know July better than she knew herself. And she had Sam, who told her she was everything.
Now, July is alone. Every single person in her small town of Lithia has disappeared. No family. No Alex or Sydney. No Sam. July’s only chance at unraveling the mystery of their disappearance is a series of objects, each a reminder of the people she loved most. And a mysterious message: GET TH3M BACK.
July is struggling with loneliness, loss, and a sense of isolation that has left her feeling like an outsider, separated from others.
Publisher’s Weekly said of “The Only Girl in Town” that “July’s raw and sometimes unreliable narration amps up the suspense in this cleverly rendered speculative read by Condie...”
The review also notes that July “ruminates on issues of anxiety and depression in a way that feels at once fresh and grounded.”
Condie is the author of the New York Times best-selling “Matched” trilogy, released in 2010, and its companion novel, “The Last Voyage of Poe Blythe.”
The “Matched” Trilogy, which includes “Matched,” “Crossed,” and “Reached,” has drawn comparisons to the “Hunger Games” series as it explores a dystopian society - called the Society - where officials decide who you love, where you work and when you die. The main character, Cassia, embarks on a journey – some might rebellion – to protect the power of choice and the meaning of true lover.
Condie is also the author of “Summerlost,” an Edgar Award winner.
A former English teacher, Ally lives with her family outside of Salt Lake City, Utah. She loves hiking, skiing, and being outside with people she loves. Ally holds master of fine arts from the Vermont College of Fine Arts, and is the founder and director of the nonprofit WriteOut Foundation, a non-profit writing camp in Southern Utah for teens.
Visit her online at allycondie.com.
A QUICK LOOK
WHAT: Ally Condie author visits.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Author’s Note, 519 Main St., Medina.
THEN: 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Woodward Memorial Library, 7 Wolcott St., Le Roy.
ADMISSION: Both events are free. Those planning to attend the Le Roy event are asked to register by calling (585) 768-8300 or go online at woodwardmemoriallibrary.libcal.com.
INFORMATION: Contact Author’s Note at (585) 798-3642.