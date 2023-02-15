GO Health offers year in review

GO HEALTH PHOTOGRAPH Pictured are, from left, Brendan Bedard, deputy director of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments, and Paul Pettit, the department’s director.

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments had a full year in 2022, with staff involved in continuing COVID-19 activities and Monkeypox and polio emerging as new issues.

GO Health officials said in a year in review report that the agency is determined to keep working towards Public Health Accreditation, which is expected in 2023, and also keep many public services and operations running smoothly to help improve the health and well-being of residents.

