BATAVIA — The GLOW YMCA in Batavia will mark Healthy Kids Day with activities on Saturday.
Healthy Kids Day is an initiative celebrated at Ys nationwide to help inspire healthy habits in kids and families. The event is free to the public and will feature a multitude of activities and community vendors.
The event will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featured activities will include a bounce house, inflatable obstacle course, teddy bear clinic, arts and crafts, summer camp registration, smoothie biking, safety and sensory stations, and more.
Community vendors will include the Batavia Police Department, Batavia City School District, Change Insight Mental Health , the Cornell Cooperative Extension, 4-H Critter Crew, Girl Scouts of Western NY, GLOW Riptides, the Genesee County Health Department, GCASA, UMMC Maternity and UMMC Family Planning.
Registration is preferred by calling (585) 344-1664.
