BUFFALO — Registration will start Tuesday for the 128th annual YMCA Turkey Trot in Buffalo.
The oldest consecutively run foot race in the world, the YMCA Turkey Trot is an 8k race that attracts 14,000 runners and walkers annually.
Early Bird entry fee for both the in-person and virtual YMCA Turkey Trot is $37 per person. The race fee increases to $42 per person on Oct. 14.
ll race participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt from the YMCA.
For more information, visit YMCABN.org or contact the Turkey Trot call line at (716) 565-6000.