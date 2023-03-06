BATAVIA — An upcoming yoga session will benefit the Volunteers for Animals-Genesee County Animal Shelter.
“Down Dog for a Cause” will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. March 31 at Blue Pearl Yoga, on the third floor at 200 E. Main St.
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 9:17 am
The vinyasa flow class will be an hour and open to all levels of experience.
