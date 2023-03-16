OAKFIELD — The Oakfield-Alabama Drama Club’s youth, and the fact that it’s mainly a female cast, steered the club toward “Mary Poppins” as this year’s spring musical.
“We are always looking for shows that showcase female roles since we have a lot of talented females that audition each year,” said Drama Club Advisor Wendy Bergman.
Bergman is one of the directors, along with Vocal Director Danielle Mileham and Pit Band Director Holly Hudson.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, and children under age 5 are free.
The musical is the story of the Banks family, which is in need of a nanny to take care of the children.
Bert, a chimney sweep and jack-of-all-trades, introduces the audience to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. The Banks family children have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she teaches the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures.
A cast of five seniors and a number of younger students will take the stage this weekend. Playing the title role of Mary Poppins is senior Makena Reding. Other main roles include senior Josie Reding, playing Jane Banks; senior Chad Ohlson II as Bert; eighth-grader Kaylee Merke as Maggie Banks; senior Susie Acquard as Winifred Banks; and freshman Michael Gould as George Banks.
The rest of the cast includes students from grade six to high school seniors.
“Many of the seniors have been in shows for five or six years,” Bergman said. “I have two seniors that are helping out on the backstage crew for the first time, but all of our actors and actresses have been in Drama Club since middle school.”
Many of the lead roles are played by upperclassmen, the club advisor said. However, Oakfield-Alabama has a large number of Middle School students who audition for the musical.
“Seventeen students in grades seven to 10 have performed in previous musicals with us. I think that many of them get interested in the Drama Club when they come over from the elementary to watch a preview, each year, of the musical,” Bergman said. “Also, since our sixth grade is part of the Middle-High School building, we get a lot of interested sixth graders since they cannot participate in modified sports until seventh grade. We are one of the few extra-curriculars that are open to sixth-graders. By casting them in smaller roles, it gives them an opportunity to enjoy the spotlight and get them prepared for larger roles in the future.”
WHAT: “Mary Poppins,” an Oakfield-Alabama Drama Club production.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Oakfield-Alabama Central School, 7001 Lewiston Rd., Oakfield.
TICKETS: Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, and children under age 5 are free.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.