Young cast to entertain in ‘Mary Poppins’

OAKFIELD — The Oakfield-Alabama Drama Club’s youth, and the fact that it’s mainly a female cast, steered the club toward “Mary Poppins” as this year’s spring musical.

“We are always looking for shows that showcase female roles since we have a lot of talented females that audition each year,” said Drama Club Advisor Wendy Bergman.

