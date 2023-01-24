BATAVIA — The Genesee County Youth Board is looking for nominations for its annual Youth Recognition Banquet.
Three awards presented at the event.
They include:
n Youth Recognition Award — This award recognizes young people who have performed exceptional service to the community and/or have assumed extraordinary roles in their families. Typically, the best candidates are high school students but can also include youths 12 to 14 years old who exemplify distinctive qualities of service. Several will be recognized but the Youth Boards reserve the right to limit the number of recipients.
n Adult Volunteer — Recognizes an adult who provides service as a volunteer to youth in Genesee County.
n Adult Youth Worker — Recognizes a youth service professional whose work surpasses normal expectations.
Recipients will be honored April 13 at the Youth Recognition Banquet. Nominations are due Feb. 10.
For more information or to receive nomination forms, call the Genesee County Youth Bureau at (585) 344-3960 or email youthbureau@co.genesee.ny.us.
The forms are also on the Youth Bureau page of the Genesee County website at www.co.genesee.ny.us.
