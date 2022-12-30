AVON – With their sirens blaring and lights flashing members of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office along with law enforcement officers, fire, and EMS workers traveled to nursing homes and healthcare facilities where people can not get out for the holidays to help spread a little holiday cheer.
The Dec. 21 ttour was all part of the annual “Operation Light It Up.” For participants and recipients, the event was the perfect way to celebrate Christmas.
“It is just about spreading Christmas joy for all of our seniors that are out in the community that are in nursing homes and at the end the hospital, where we can go out and spread some Christmas cheer and have some fun doing it,” said Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty.
Taking part in the event were first responders from across Livingston County.
The trip began about 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 when first responders lined up at the Sheriff’s Office in Geneseo. From there, they traveled to Avon Nursing Home, then Alpine Manor Nursing Home in Lima, Conesus Lake Nursing Home in Livonia, Morgan Estates Assisted Living in Geneseo, the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mount Morris, with the final stop at Noyes Memorial Hospital, Dansville, about 8 p.m.
At each location the officers and first responders – and even Santa Claus – got out their vehicles to meet and wave to residents.
“This is an awesome experience to bring hope and goodness to Livingston County, during this Christmas year. They do not get a lot of visitors, especially during COVID and everything right now, so bringing smiles to their faces is awesome to see,” said Santa.
To help make the event even more joyous, many departments such as the Caledonia Fire Department decorated their trucks with tons of brightly colored lights.
Lima EMS staff member Micah McGuire said he wanted to take part in the event to help show nursing home residents that he is thinking of them during the holidays.
Aaron Rychlicki of the Caledonia Fire Department stands outside his truck, as it is fully covered in lights. For him, “Operation Light it Up,” is all about seeing the smiles on the faces of kids and nursing home residents.
The event, which started in December 2020 during some of the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, has become one the nursing home workers said the residents really look forward to.
“It is awesome. It brings smiles to our residents and they talk about it for days and days and days. We love it,” said Bethany Leven, director of nursing at Avon Nursing Home.
The smiles were not just on the faces of the residents. From ear to ear, members of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were beaming with joy as they spent a night doing something nice for someone else.
“It brings the communities together around the holiday season. It is a good time to come into the areas of the nursing facilities and those places that can not necessarily get out and about to see the different lights and stuff like that, so it is a good thing to bring it to them,” said Ryan Swanson, a captain with the Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Division.
At Conesus Nursing Home in Livonia, many of the residents were woken up and got out of bed to see the event. From inside and just behind the glass doors, they watched the parade in their wheelchairs. For many it was a night they won’t soon forget.
“I love that the small communities come together to represent this holiday but more importantly these residents who don’t get out much can experience the holiday as well,” said Samantha Gibs, a certified nursing assistant at Conesus Lake Nursing Home. “It is amazing and they are so happy.”
The first responders said taking part in the event and bringing joy to someone else during the holidays was the best gift.
“We enjoy what we do and we definitely enjoy when we can interact with kids, or in this case seniors,” said Dougherty, “and let them know that we are thinking about them, that we care about them and like I said we have fun doing it.”
