Linda I. Sachanowski Say passed away Sept. 7, 2023, peacefully with her family by her side after a long illness.
Linda was born Aug. 29, 1956, the daughter of the late Alfred Sr. And Beverly Sachanowski, sister of the late Regina Bell and Deborah Sachanowski and the late brother, Ronald Sachanowski.
Linda is survived by her husband, Mark Say; son, Gregory Briggs; daughter, Nicole Say; sister, Sherry (Richard) Vanderwedge of Albion; brother, Alfred (Marie) Sachanowski of Orangeville; and many many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
There are no calling hours.